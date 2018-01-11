Grapplers start 2018 strong

he Dogies came back from Christmas break with a challenge looming, as they jumped back into competition at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas last Friday and Saturday. With 27 teams participating, many of whom were 4A or that equivalent from Colorado or Nebraska, Newcastle/Upton was going up against some pretty big hitters.

Head coach Lee McCoy was very pleased when his “little” team held their own, taking home a 13th place finish and battling well with quality opponents.

Three Dogies placed in the varsity division, while the other two who competed at that level were only one match away from doing the same. Wyatt Corley (160) placed third, while Trayton Dawson (113) and Teigen Marchant (195) each finished fifth. Alan Baker (145) and Reid Holmes (113) were beat out in the fifth and fourth rounds of the consolation bracket to be denied a place on the weekend.