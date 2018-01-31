Grappler’s ranks thinned by illness

The Dogies started and ended their week strong, as they dominated the 2A Wright Panthers on Tuesday, and then earned a respectable 13th place finish at the Belle Fourche Tournament despite competing without three of their top wrestlers.

As the squad headed to Wright, head coach Lee McCoy admitted he wasn’t certain of the outcome given the Panthers are one of the top ranked teams in 2A and his squad was several weight classes short of filling a roster. However, the combined Newcastle/Upton crew was ready to go, as evidenced by their 50-30 victory.

“I wasn’t really expecting what happened,” McCoy laughed. “I was expecting them to beat us because we were giving up six weight classes. However, it was pretty obvious that kids who are competitive in 2A aren’t quite at the level we are in 3A.