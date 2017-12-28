Grapplers making Dogie history

It’s been a pretty good year for a few Newcastle wrestlers. From great finishes at the Regional and State Tournaments last March to a good start to the 2017-2018 season, the tomes of Dogie history have been, and continue to be, written.

Hard work and dedication to his sport paved the way for Bryce Womack, in his final season as a Dogie, to leave behind a legacy for those who follow. Four years of focus and commitment to being the best he could be culminated with the heavyweight dominating not only the 3A East weight class, but also the competitors from across the state as he pinned his way through Regionals and State to claim the title of state champion at 285 pounds.