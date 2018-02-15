Grapplers end regular season early

The weather threw a wrench in the plans of the Dogie wrestling team last week as their Friday dual against Douglas was canceled. However, they were able to travel to Wheatland on Thursday for a competition.

Neither the Bulldogs nor the Dogies fill all weight classes, so head coach Lee McCoy made some changes to his lineup in order to put his team in the best position for a positive outcome.

“We bumped a few people around, with several wrestling up so we could fill more weight classes,” he explained. “I was trying to give us at least some kind of chance to win the dual.”

Unfortunately, the Dogies were unable to score enough points to get by Wheatland and take the match.