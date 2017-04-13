Grant will purchase CT Scanner

Weston County Health Services recently announced that they will be receiving a $400,000 grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to help pay for a state-of-the-art CT Scanner.

The grant opportunity that will pay the lion’s share of the cost for a 64-slice CT Scanner that will provide a larger array of services to the public was seized upon by local officials after they failed to secure a similar award previously.

“This is the second time we have applied for this grant. You have to be invited to apply, and so we updated our information and we are tickled we have been picked for the grant,” WCHS CEO Maureen Cadwell told the News Letter Journal. She boasted that securing this equipment “is a tremendous thing for a smaller facility,” and explained that it will provide quicker scans and the ability to do additional testing for patients.