Grant helps displaced coal miners

The U.S. Labor Department provided the State of Wyoming with a $2 million grant at the beginning of the year to alleviate the pain from massive layoffs in the coal mining industry sustained over the past couple of years. The grant applies to displaced workers from the seven counties in Northeastern Wyoming hit the hardest— Campbell, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Niobrara, Sheridan, and Weston.

The funds will be distributed through the Department of Workforce Services for dislocated workers to learn new skills in high demand job fields. The program is eligible to anyone in a coal mine related job— including services that relied on the mines— who were laid off between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016.

“It is geared towards laid off coal miners or individuals who worked for manufacturing, transportation, and other support companies that dealt with the coal mines,” Workforce Center Manager Vermona Petersen told the News Letter Journal.