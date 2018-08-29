July 9, 1938–Aug. 14, 2018

Funeral services for Gomer Donald Rich, 80, were held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, Wyo., with Pastors Tim Ricker and Troy Grange officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Gomer Rich died Aug. 14, 2018, at his home near Douglas, surrounded by his loving family.

Gomer was born July 9, 1938, in Bakersfield, Calif., the son of Elmer Faye and Carrie Pauline (Harrelson) Rich. He would be the first of nine children.

He grew up on the Driscoll strawberry farm and began school in Bakersfield. At the age of 12 the family moved to Newcastle, Wyo., where he finished his schooling and started his lifelong career in the oilfield. Newcastle is where he met the love of his life, Ann Rowe. They began dating in 1959, however Ann’s family moved to San Angelo, Texas, in 1960. Not one to back down from a challenge, Gomer got in his car and drove to Texas to ask Ann to marry him. They were married in San Angelo on the hottest day ever, June 25, 1960. From that day forward they were inseparable and worked side by side for the next 58 years.

The newly married couple moved to Rangely, Colo., where Gomer worked at a service station owned by Ann’s father. Gomer loved to tell stories for hours of the amazing hunting and fishing adventures in the mountains of Colorado. While living in Rangely, Rod was the first of two children born, and shortly after it was back to Newcastle and to the oilfield. In 1966 Roxann was born. Gomer worked for Rich Brothers Well Service and moved to Douglas in 1975. He began and operated Douglas Well Service in 1976. In 1979, he went out on his own and started Maverick Well Service. He then went on to start Bison Pump & Supply in 1986 where he continued to operate it until very recently.

However most days, including Saturday, he was the first one to the shop at 4 a.m. and the last one to go home in the evening. He was always there to offer strong coffee, stronger advice and the strongest of friendships. He never met a stranger — he could make a friend wherever he was. Gomer loved to garden, he always thought the bigger the garden the better.

He loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the boat and anything to do with horses. Anyone who knew him would agree his real love and number one priority was family. He always had a fondness for children, and one of his greatest joys was time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him, and we will never be able to fill the void he leaves.

Gomer is survived by his wife, Ann Rich; children, Rod Rich and Roxann Meyer, of Douglas; siblings, Marilyn Wright, Carolyn (Jim) Shields, Brenda (Alfred) Costello, Terry (Barrett) Rich, and Dick (Bonnie) Rich and sister-in-law, Martha Rich, all of Newcastle; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ronnie Rich, Glenda Mefford, and Gary Rich.

A memorial to the Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 would be appreciated by the family.

Serving as pallbearers were Blake Meyer, AJ Meyer, Reno Rich, Brayden Wills, Rokky Rich, Travis Wills, Terry Rich, and Dick Rich. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jerry Mittleider, Leon Towell, Jim Farnsworth, Tim Barrett, Don Steckley, and George Falkenburg.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.