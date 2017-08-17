Going organic really isn’t all it is cracked up to be

Dear Editor,

Concerning your recent letter to the editor by Zydan Brooks, (“The benefits of going organic far outweigh the extra cost,” News Letter Journal, August 10, 2017, page 2), I’m afraid he is wrong.

Yes, organic food could be beneficial. But at present it is most certainly not.

I grew up on an organic grain farm in Saskatchewan and worked for five years as a USDA-contract organic inspector. I now live with my wife and three kids down in Texas, where I’m working to defend modern, science-based, organic farming in America, something which organic activists summarily reject.

Let’s start here: Did you know that a whopping 43 percent of all organic food sold in America actually tests positive for prohibited pesticides? And that three-quarters of all organic food is imported from countries like China? Please do not get me wrong now. I’m still a huge supporter of organic farming. It’s just that our bloated federal government ain’t doing its job when it comes to policing the organic brand, as is plainly evident.

I have a new article out on the massive organic fraud in America, with tax-funded opposition to all-things scientific, including GMOs: https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-organic-bureaucracy-fails-naturally/

Basically, any grocery retailer selling organic food is only able to do so thanks to a combination of ineptitude, ignorance and fraud, aided and abetted by the authority of the federal government, all at taxpayer expense. Someone has put together a bullet-point summary of my work here: http://www.wnd.com/2017/07/13-facts-about-organic-foods-that-will-shock-you/

—Mischa Popoff

Royse City, Texas