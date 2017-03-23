Go out and find news from different points of view

Dear Editor,

In response to Tim Shulze media rant in the March 2, 2017 paper, “The media isn’t your enemy if you pay attention,” page 2. A seeming rant about mainstream media quickly morphed into an RT bashing, with little fact to reference. I am not a Trump fan, neither am I a Shillary stooge.

Yes, RT is owned by Russia, but mainstream media is 96 percent owned or controlled by Jewish corporations. You might watch the UTUBE dialogue between Abby Martin (RT) and Cenk Uygur (The Young Turks) titled “Abby can criticise but Cenk Uygur lost his job.”

Considering the beating of the war drums, the incessant Russia/Putin bashing, and the multiple countries we are militarily involved in, a little parallax view is sorely needed. The fake news is more aptly applied to the Washington dictated, Israeli driven diatribe. At last count there were 48 Israelis in our house and senate, mostly Democrats. Netanyahu addressed Congress without permission and over protest of the existing President. The Israeli lobbies carry more clout than the American people. The map of land promised to the ancient Israelites by God, if superimposed on the map of the Middle East, reveals the countries we have, or are, destroying are to create the Greater Israel and supress any opposition of note.

While we are constantly being focused on the Big Bad Bear, the quiet little scorpion is climbing up our pant leg. I would be a little more concerned about the Israeli influence on Trump than the Russian threat. His daughter, Ivanka, is a devout Jewish convert and her husband a born and bred one.

The problem with this situation is the Israelis are not the Isrealities, and have no legitimate claim to the Promised Land. The Zionist/Khazar/ Ashkenazi Jews are converted Jews native to Russia,Germany, and Ukraine (yes, that Ukraine). They have no Jewish blood in them. They are professional victims who scream Anti-Semitism at any question of their methods or claims. Mainstream media failed to inform the public that every one of the delegates sent by the U.S. and EU to provoke the uprising in Ukraine were Zionists.

We funded the overthrow, and the installation of known Nazis and affilliates. Russia did not invade Crimea. The Crimeans petitioned for, and overwhelmingly voted to return to Russian jurisdiction. Their annexation by Ukraine after WWII was not by choice.

The downing of the Norwegian passenger jet over Ukraine was by Ukraine is still being suppressed by U.S. refusal to provide proof of “their” Russian guilt claims.

The recent revelation of CIA hacking and the deception they are capable of raises the question— are accusations of Russia hacking our elections, while again refusing to provide the proof, just another media lie, and are they still willing to sacrifice lives and risk destroying world peace to protect their hacking capabilities? National security issues? Or would admission raise the spectre of prosecutable offences for manipulating and provoking the WWIII cry? Either way. The silence is deafening. The rest of the world knows who is and has been supporting and arming ISIS, only the U.S. taxpayer is kept ignorant.

I would suggest people tune in to CGTN (China Global Television Network) ch.279 on dish, RT (Russia) ch 280, FSTV (U.S.) ch 9415 (Democracy Now), World Link (U.S.) ch 9410.

Africa has a news program on CGTN. France has one on FSTV (France24). Or all are available on the internet. See the news from differing viewpoints before subscribing to someone else’s opinion.

—Sundai Balander