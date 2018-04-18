July 20, 1941–April 7, 2018

Glenda Sapp, 76, of Upton, Wyo., passed away April 7, 2018, after a 35-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

Glenda was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Carey) DeMaranville. She grew up working in the family upholstery business along with her three siblings.

She graduated high school in Scottsbluff in 1959, and met her husband Ross while working at A&W in Scottsbluff and attending beauty school. They were married in September 1959 at the Baptist church in Scottsbluff, Neb., and after finishing beauty school they moved to Cimarron, Kan. She was a beauty operator and worked for an insurance company while in Cimarron.

In 1966, Glenda and Ross moved to Wyoming and moved to the Hagerman place between Sundance and Upton. She enjoyed riding horses and taking care of the ranch before going to work at Materi Exploration. She became very active in 4-H during that time, awarded in 1982 with the Outstanding 4-H Leader award, and managing the 4-H concession stand at Weston County Fair for numerous years. She was an avid bowler, played piano and organ at the United Methodist Church in Upton, and taught Sunday School there also for years. She loved gardening and flowers. She took pride in her home garden and managed rose gardens at Materi Exploration and at Union State Bank in Upton for several years.

She returned to school to finish her elementary education degree and attended college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D., returning to complete her student teaching at Upton Elementary School. Using her education and passion for teaching, she tutored both children and adults in reading.

In 1989, they moved to the Watt Ranch on Buffalo Creek Road, while Ross worked for Pickrel Land and Cattle. She took pride in cooking and baking. She cooked annually for the large brandings and loved to bake and prepare hundreds of cakes and cookies to be delivered on Christmas or donate to be sold at the church bazaar. She enjoyed sharing the country life with her 11 grandchildren as they came to visit over the years at the ranch.

She is survived by her daughters, RaDona (Jay) Borgialli of Gillette, Wyo., Shar (Chad) Escott of Faith, S.D., and Karre (CJ) Fisk of Rozet, Wyo.; grandchildren, Katie, Bryan (Ashley), Kyle Borgialli, Korey (Brie) Milliken, Mindy (Matt) Peters, Shelby Milliken, Tyrell, Troy, Shai, Sydnee and Tukker Fisk; great-grandchildren, Kirk Milliken, Colvin Perry, Briggs Borgialli, Brookley Peters and Pierce Milliken; siblings, Catherine Strauss of Gering, Neb., Steve DeMaranville of Scottsbluff, Neb., and Lynn DeMaranville of Ft. Colins, Colo.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary Catherine DeMaranville; and her spouse, Ross Sapp.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established in Glenda’s name. The memorial will provide support for youth programs and Bibles to local churches to continue to spread God’s word. Memorial donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 238 Rozet, WY 82727.

Services were held April 12 at the Chapel of Faith in Sundance, Wyo., with the burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton.