Glen Wesley Thompson

Jan. 10, 1927-Feb. 20, 2017

Glen Wesley Thompson passed away February 20, 2017, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, at the Belle Fourche Healthcare facility. Glen was born January 10, 1927, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the second child of Robert Hoffman Thompson and Athalia Cole (Hamilton) Thompson. He was raised around Cheyenne and in his high school senior year, he met Aloha Lane Miller.

After his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the Army during World War II, and spent his time in Okinawa, Japan.

After the service, he worked for nearly 20 years for Union Pacific Railroad. On February 20, 1948, he married Aloha Miller. January 10, 1949, his first child, Tani Lee Thompson-Sandy was born, which was his 22nd birthday. Three years later, February 16, 1952, his second daughter, Carla Lynn Thompson-Livingston was born.

Glen then went to work for Civil Service at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. During those years, his son, Daniel Glen Thompson was born on February 1, 1962.

When Civil Service ended, he continued as Base Maintenance Supervisor for Crimson Enterprises until his retirement, then retiring to Mission, Texas, for approximately 10 years. Upon moving back, they bought a home in Sundance, Wyoming, living there for 17 years.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Athalia; his brother, Robert Hamilton Thompson; his sister, June Marie Thompson-Hanson; his brother-in-law, Donald Andrew Hanson; his daughter, Carla Lynn Thompson-Livingston; and his wife, Aloha Lane Miller-Thompson.

Glen is survived by his daughter, Tani Thompson-Sandy (Charles Fowler); his son, Daniel Glen Thompson (Dian); and his son-in-Jaw, Perry Livingston (Suzette). He has five grandchildren, Deanna Sandy-Kor-Merrill (Michael), Benjamin Sandy (Angela), Travis Livingston (Kendall), Christopher Livingston (Amanda) and Brett Steven Thompson. He has three great-grandchildren, Bruin Kor, Paige Livingston and Aden Livingston.

Memorial services will be on May 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Sundance.