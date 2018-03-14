May 14, 1937–Feb. 24, 2018

Glen A. Townsend passed away Feb. 24, 2018, at his home in Spokane, Wash. A son of Ruby Donelson Townsend and Neil Townsend, Glen was born May 14, 1937.

He spent his early school years in country schools. When he was in the sixth grade, the family moved to Upton, Wyo. Glen graduated from Upton High School in the spring of 1955.

He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. It was there that he met his special love, Helga Helene Ansel. They were married in Germany.

They spent time on the ranch in Clareton before moving to Spokane in 1964. Glen was employed by Darigold and retired in 1996. He was a teamster union member for 30 years.

Glen had health problems and finally lost his battle to cancer. He is survived by his wife, Helga, son, Thomas, daughter, Toni Jo (Jim) Larose, one grandson, three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, all of Spokane; as well as his sister, Lois Townsend of Rapid City, S.D.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert “Bob.”