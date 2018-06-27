Giving Patrick Henry a chance to show his pride

Joshua Sellers

Guest Columnist

I am a seventh grader at Newcastle Middle School, and this spring I had the unique opportunity to visit Washington DC with some of my classmates.

We were there for six days, and I think I returned as a completely different person because I gained perspective on the history that we’re learning at school.

My first mind-blowing experience took place in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia where I was appointed to present a historical speech by the famous American patriot, Patrick Henry.

The speech supported the idea for the Declaration of Independence. I was inspired there, in the House of Burgesses Court, and was able to deliver his words with feeling and emotion.

The applause made me appreciate the power of words and how important Patrick Henry was in helping to build and shape the beginning of our nation.

Being Patrick Henry for a short time made me think: What if he were to come back as a seventh grader? Now, nearly 250 years later, what would he say?

I think he would be extremely impressed to see that we have preserved Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, the Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence— not only those places and things but also our rights and freedoms that they represent.

He probably would say something along the lines of, “Wow! It was a wise choice to commit myself to dying for this country.”

I tried to keep that perspective for the whole trip. At the Lincoln Memorial, I thought about the man who made our Union whole again, who gave us our 13th Amendment, and how he changed the direction of our nation.

On the steps of the memorial I searched for the spot where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963, and as I searched, I began to further understand how powerful ideas and words have driven the timeline of our history and the people who marked it.

My trip to Washington DC inspired me to delve further into our country’s history, so I can better understand what our country has grown into, along with the ideas and commitments of the people that made it all happen.

My DC experience also makes me wonder what my generation will do to maintain this great nation, and who will mark its timeline in the future?

In his second annual address to Congress, President Lincoln reminded every citizen that we cannot escape history; what we do, or don’t do, will be remembered in spite of ourselves.

According to Lincoln, each citizen “has the power… and bears the responsibility” to make his or her contribution to American Freedom.

Maybe someday, someone from my generation will be another Patrick Henry, willing to die for American ideas and principles.

What will he or she say?

Two-hundred-and-fifty years beyond my own Patrick Henry experience, what will the seventh-graders of the year 2285 think of the state of our nation?

Did my generation say or do enough to save America?

We – even we here – have the power and bear the responsibility to save it. A trip to Washington, DC. reminds us of that.

Joshua Sellers is a student at Newcastle Middle School, and in Newcastle on July 4 he will again deliver a speech given by Patrick Henry. The address in support of the American Revolution will serve to remind us of the ideals under which the nation was born, and will be followed by Teddy Roosevelt’s 1903 speech to the citizens of Newcastle.