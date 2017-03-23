Given, not Lent

Pantry seeks donations

The Bread Office, a food pantry for those whose income is below the poverty level, reported record high numbers of patrons amidst a decrease in food donations this winter season. Some once-reliable sources for donations have disappeared, which has left volunteers desperate to find other means.

“When our board met in January, one of the things that came up was the need for resources for the needy in our community,” Bread Office board member Chris French said.

With this in mind, the board decided to reach out to churches for their much needed alms. As Lent was coming up, the stars aligned for French as she engineered a 40-day challenge for the religious observance to give an item a day to the Bread Office, in place of traditional abstinence.