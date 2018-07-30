Gillette residents protest Evanston ICE facility

By Perrin Stein

Gillette News-Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Families gathered at Dalbey Memorial Park on Saturday for Fiesta de Familias, a potluck to celebrate the community and to bring together people against a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Uinta County.

“This affects our friends and neighbors,” said Tanya Krummreich, a co-founder of Gillette Against Hate, which partnered with #WyoSayNo, a grassroots coalition against the ICE facility, to host the event. “Even if it’s not being built in Gillette, we need to show solidarity for Wyoming’s Latino community.”

The facility, which was approved by the Uinta County Commission and the Evanston City Council, still has to receive federal and state approval. It would be managed by Management Training Corp. and would hold 500 undocumented immigrants as they await court hearings in Salt Lake City.

Proponents of the facility believe it could bring much-needed jobs to Uinta County, with Management Training Corp. saying it will create about 100-150 new jobs.

“People say this is a Uinta County issue, but this is going to rip apart families across our region,” said Antonia Serrano, an organizer for #WyoSayNo and the founder of Juntos, a Cheyenne nonprofit that also is working on the campaign against the ICE facility.

“I’m born and raised a Latino man in Wyoming. I grew up on ranches and on the south side of Cheyenne. I have friends on both sides, but where I grew up it wasn’t about party, it was about helping and supporting our neighbors,” he said. “I want to be a voice for the Latino community in Wyoming because we’re here, we’ve been here and we’re going to be here.”

Both he and Krummreich also are concerned that Management Training Corp., the third-largest private prison operator in the United States, would run the Uinta County facility because it has been the target of reports of abuse and neglect of detainees and has lost contracts with ICE due to facility living conditions.

“Our group is about addressing human rights issues, and this is a human rights issue,” said Krummreich. “We ally ourselves with all of our marginalized communities and strive to show solidarity in any way we can.”

At Saturday’s event, people placed their handprints on a banner reading “Gillette dice no.” The banner will be hung in Evanston, along with ones from similar events being held across the state this summer.

“I am fearful of having one of these facilities in my home state,” Serrano said. “These events are to reach out to the Latino community, and you can see they don’t come out because they’re scared, so we have to show solidarity and raise our voices for those who are afraid.”

Thea Guseman showed up with her family to demonstrate her support of #WyoSayNo and to speak out against family separations at the border.

“We need to show people in Wyoming and across America that what is happening isn’t OK,” she said. “People here maybe don’t want to say anything because of the environment, but not saying anything is basically like agreeing with what’s happening. And that’s not OK. We have to say something.”

As he sat near a table of buttons and stickers, Josh Freeman, who moved to Gillette from Seattle to work in the coal industry, explained that he brought his kids to the event to emphasize the importance of diversity.

“I’m pretty ignorant about politics and don’t really follow what is going on, but I do know that our country has always had lots of immigrants,” he said. “I want to support my friends who are in some ways more American than I am.”