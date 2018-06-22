Gillette rejects water grant, cites conditions

By Jonathan Gallardo

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — The city of Gillette will leave more than $4 million of state money for the Gillette Regional Water Supply Project on the table after deciding not to sign the state’s most recent grant funding agreement.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the city says it can’t abide an amendment to the 2018 Omnibus Water Bill that allows residents in Crook County to apply for taps from existing transmission lines in the Madison Pipeline for domestic, livestock and miscellaneous water use.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, sponsored the amendment and said that by choosing not to enter into the funding agreement, the city has “denied subdivisions outside city the ability to get potable water, as well as any residents of Crook County.”

By not signing the agreement, the city is essentially delaying the project until it can resolve its objections.

Driskill called the move “very self-serving.”

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said Driskill’s amendment brought up “too many questions” and left the door open for the city to be on the hook in the future financially to provide water to areas outside its jurisdiction.

“We can’t sign something that we can’t act on,” Carter-King said, adding that it would require Campbell County residents to subsidize water for Crook County residents.

The city says the amendment would require it to break rules that are already in place.

According to the city’s statement, providing Crook County residents with water is not consistent with the requirements of the city’s specific purpose excise tax or the Gillette Regional Water Supply System Joint Powers Agreement.

“Many of their arguments are using existing statutes as reasons they can’t do anything,” Driskill said. “Those are not valid arguments. When you pass an amendment, it supersedes any laws that are on the books.”

Driskill added that if his amendment would have required the city to break rules, it would have not have been signed into law.

The city also argued that serving Crook County residents was never contemplated by the Wyoming Water Development Commission, and city spokesman Geno Palazzari said Gillette’s agreement with WWDC specifies that the water only be used for domestic and residential purposes.

“If it’s used for livestock or other purposes, those agreements are null and void,” he said. If that happens, the city will have to pay back the $140 million the state has already put into the project.

Driskill partially agreed but said that because the Madison is a regional water system, the city should have done more to involve Crook County in the process.

“The only people (the city) talked to in Crook County were in Moorcroft and Pine Haven,” he said. “They did not approach any of the landowners in the surrounding areas.”

Because of an investigation by the state Department of Equality on two of the city’s wells, Gillette doesn’t have another water source.

The amendment “would require us to supply an extra 200 million gallons off of our current water supply right now,” Palazzari said.

Driskill said that “no one’s going to hold their feet to the fire” and make the city provide water to Crook County while Gillette dries up, adding that the state is aware Gillette doesn’t have any extra water.

Carter-King said she hopes the issue will be resolved, but it’s not simply a matter of the two counties coming up with a compromise. They need to involve state legislators and “amend some things.”

“There’s upkeep, maintenance, lots of issues we need to work through,” she said. “It’s not as simple as turning on a spigot.”

Driskill said the amendment will not cost the city anything because “it hooks into existing infrastructure, and any residents that choose to hook on in Crook County will have to pay, just like any resident of Gillette.”

He said that with its objections, the city is “really grasping at some straws here.”