Getting behind Gage

Community rallies to support family of sick child

What started as an ache in 9-year-old Gage Mefford’s back in February 2016 turned into a diagnosis no family wants to hear. More than a year later, after that initial ache, Gage was diagnosed in September 2017 as having a glioma tumor – or more specifically pilocytic astrocytoma, a low-grade cancer of the brain or spine.

Gage’s tumor was located in his spine, and according to his mother, Kandice Mefford, the tumor was causing a block in spinal fluid movement that sparked the pain in the Newcastle boy’s back and issues with his bowel, bladder and legs.