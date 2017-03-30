Get ready to grow!

Community garden beds now available

Garden beds at the Weston County Community Garden are now available for the 2017 growing season. According to a release from the Weston County Natural Resource District, there are currently more than 30 raised beds of various sizes that are ready to garden.

“Aged manure and topsoil will be available on site for gardeners to use in their garden plot as needed, and gardeners are welcome to add their own compost or other organic soil amendments. Hoses with sprinkler nozzles are available at the garden, but gardeners should plan to bring their own gloves and tools when they work in their plots,” the release explained.