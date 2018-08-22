Get ready for those Friday night lights

Mallo Camp was filled up with Dogie football players last Monday and Tuesday when head coach Matt Conzelman’s squad hit the 2018 season head-on as practice for the year began.

“Mallo is really great for us because it’s a wonderful place to do some team bonding and get some camaraderie going early in the season,” Conzelman nodded. “It’s nice for the guys to be around each other for two days, and with those hills we can get them in shape a little bit quicker as well.”

The Dogies began their season early Monday morning with the National Guard on hand to work the players through an intense workout, followed by leadership training.