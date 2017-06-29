Get Ready for the Fourth of July

Holiday fireworks display will take place this year

Bri Brasher for NLJ

When the stars align with funds, time and staff, the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department enjoys lighting up the night sky with some extra celebratory sparkle, and the department is happy to announce that it will be shooting off fireworks at dusk on the 4th of July from the top of Water Tank Hill.

Community members should expect a show lasting anywhere from 20 – 45 minutes, with a grand finale. The department will send up a couple of salutes to check the darkness prior to the show. Flying Phoenix Interstate Display Fireworks, Inc. out of Riverton helps put on the production.