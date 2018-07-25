Dec. 7, 1943–July 20, 2018

Gary O. Weidner passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 20, 2018, at the age of 74, in Gillette, Wyo.

Gary was born in Lexington, Neb., on Dec. 7, 1943. He grew up on a farm outside of Sumner, Neb. He attended barber school in Denver, Colo., and worked in barber shops in Sumner and Lexington before opening his own barber shop in Fairbury, Neb. Although Gary left this profession to enter the army, he continued to cut hair for family and many friends throughout his life.

Gary joined the U.S. Army in 1968 with the 101st Airborne Division, in which he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Returning to Fairbury he went to work for the Rock Island Railroad until its closure, at which time he moved to Edgemont, S.D., and went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad until he transferred to Sheridan, Wyo., in 1982. He continued to live and work in Sheridan until he retired in 2004. In 2006, he moved to Newcastle, Wyo., with his wife Peggy.

Gary will be remembered for his love of children, animals, his passion for fine cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and for the kindness that he showed to everyone he met.

Gary was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, a supporter of the POW/MIA, and the Disabled American Vets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Nelly (Shears) Weidner; and wife, Marilyn Weidner.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Weidner; sisters, Peggy Choplin, Kay Payton, Maris Bentley, and LuAnn Tucson; sons, Tom Newman, Chuck, Mark and Jack Browning, and Timothy John Weidner; daughters, Jamie Weidner, Tanya Evans, and Stephanie Holwell; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

At Gary’s request there will be no services, and in lieu of condolences, monetary donations can be made to local animal shelters in his name.

Final resting place will be in Eddyville, Neb., next to his father.

Family and friends may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.