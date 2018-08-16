Gardening: beneficial in more than one way

For the first time this year, my family has been able to grow quite the successful garden, if I do say so myself. From our very first monster zucchini, nearly the height of our coffee maker, to the multiple ripe tomatoes we pick daily, the fruit of our labors have been enjoyable.

Even more than the simple food benefit seen at my house, which is quite significant considering the amount of zucchini we purchase weekly, the gardening project has brought our family together and promoted outdoor activity.

Nothing has been more exciting this summer for my 7-year-old and 3-year-old than getting up early to water the plants and feed our pig, thanks to my wonderful husband. Picking the products of our hard work proves to be even more exciting than watering the plants.

Cade and I have made it a point to include our children in our gardening since the beginning. From helping to plant the seeds in our bay window really early this spring to get an early start to transferring the much larger plants into the ground throughout the last month, the kids have been right by our side.

The benefits coming away from the garden are not only financial – I mean we really are saving at least $20 a week on zucchini alone – but also come in the form of increased family time, lots of fun in the sun and the knowledge we all are learning about the process it takes to grow food on our own.

Demonstrating that hard work can pay off, not only in your heart and mind but also physically, is something I have strived to teach my children since day one and the garden has really added one more learning tool to our household. Really, you only have ample amounts of food produced by your plants if you work hard to water and care for the plants and make sure they are receiving everything they need to be fruitful.

The true testament of that hard work is the fruit of your labors: the zucchini eaten for dinner or becoming a delicious zucchini blueberry cake, the tomatoes on top of your salad or becoming a magnificent salsa, and the sugar snap peas that taste even better fresh right off the plant.

But for my family, these items have come with so much more than just the fresh produce we get to enjoy, they have come with a lesson, much-needed family time and fun in the sun (even though I do not believe hours outside moving plants in the 90-degree heat is fun … at all).