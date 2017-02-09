From wedding to western

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

Local business owner Deb Carr, determined to keep her doors open during bleak economic times in northeastern Wyoming, has branched out and evolved her business to meet the needs of customers in this area. As a result, she has become something of an example for other small town entrepreneurs, and the story of her willingness to adapt to ensure her business is meeting a need in the community is worth telling.

The tale begins 23 years ago with a single mother who was trying to provide the best for her children, and hoped her talent to create beautiful wedding gowns with her own hands would help her do so.

There was certainly some risk involved when Deb took a leap of faith (in herself) and started a business in the basement of her home.