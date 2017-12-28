Free education is meant to control us

Dear Editor,

Who are the people known as the establishment deep state, shadow government and controllers of the seven levers of power— money, media, mind, markets, military, morals and medicine? They are the top one percent wealthiest people of our country who function in a mattoidal, congenital elite mindset. (Mattoid is defined as a person of unbalanced mind who is almost psychotic. Congenital refers to inherited through birth, as in Divine Right of Kings or birthright. Elite means a mindset that these people think they are superior to all others, in fact, they are the only true beings.

These are the elite people who Jerry Baird incessantly and obsessively writes about in his Letters to the Editor. It is obvious he is completely ignorant of the truth stated above because he promotes their agenda to completely consolidate their power into the New World Order and produce a world government and world religion. Their elite megalomania dream will supposedly insure their dynasty control over a world “serf society” which they are forcing the world into and have set themselves up as gods in charge.

We can begin to see their scenario by studying J.D. Rockefeller, Sr.’s 1904, Occasional Letter No. 1, to the General Education Board. The letter shows the plan to mold an American peasantry through the control of the educational process.

“In our dreams.” said Rockefeller, “we have limitless recourses and the people yield themselves with perfect docility to our molding hands. The present educational conventions fade from our minds and, unhampered by tradition, we work our own good will upon a grateful and responsive rural folk…”

Rothschilds of London and Berlin is first on the list of foreigners and moneylenders that control the Federal Reserve System and Rockefeller Brothers of New York are eighth. Rothschilds subsidized America’s Industrial Revolution and funded Rockefeller, among others. In 1891, Rothschilds set up the secret society of Roundtables to control the economic and political life in the United States, Canada, Australia, India, South Africa and New Zealand. In 1918 the Council of Foreign Relations was set up to further control U.S. political and economic life. One of CFR’s purpose was to get the American people to accept world government.

All of these boas center around Illuminati’s 10 goals (set up May 1, 1776) to control the world. They parallel communism. The 10th goal was free education for all in public schools.

A number of think tanks have been formed to help set up global religion and government and control economy and politics. Malthusian Doctrine says we have a population explosion, and that people are going to use up all natural resources and food and also destroy our planet through pollution. The solution given by all the think tanks is to bring our population down from 7 billion to 500 million.

Trump wants to drain all the swamp of creatures mentioned in this article. Baird evidently doesn’t, since he does not support Trump.

—Terry Elliott

(Ed. note: The preceding letter was edited for content and length.)