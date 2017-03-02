FOX presents greater balance than others

Dear Editor,

Jerry Baird continues to be critical of Fox Broadcasting, but I have to wonder if he even watches it or does he just take the opinion of his leftish friends.

If he watches it, he must notice that a considerable number of the moderators are also rated as liberal, and they generally have a liberal guest along with every conservative they interview.

If he watches CNN, MSNBC, etc. he can surely see that they have no conserative comentators, and seldom interview any conservative guests.

I wonder if he has also noticed how the liberal guests are the most likely to try to talk over anyone else, and try to dominate the show.

I would think he would be a little pleased that President Trump is trying to get rid of some of the problems he complains about the most, namely the incompetant bureacrats.

—Don Thorson