Four day school week will cost less and produce more

Having a five-day school week is a hassle to many students, teachers, and families. Weston County School District Number One should go to a four-day school week.

The first reason Newcastle schools should go to a four-day school week is because it will improve attendance. Throughout the year, students and teachers have doctors’ appointments, sports competitions, and other activities. By not having school on Fridays, it creates a day that any event can be scheduled on, improving attendance. In 2002, in an article titled, “School Days, School Days, How to Make Budget Days,” it is stated, “They leave teachers with fewer interruptions and fewer student absences. They also cut out teacher absences and allow schools to hire fewer substitutes.”

Furthermore, in the same article it states, “in most districts, schools reserve Fridays for field trips, football games, and special activities such as home coming; the Monday-Thursday schedule is important for academics.” Cutting Fridays from the schedule will create space for the school to hold sports, and family to schedule any appointment, without the hassle and frustration of missing school days. In conclusion, going to a four-day school week will improve attendance through the school.

Second, by not having school on Fridays, the scheduling will improve the budget. For example, because students and teachers will not be in the building on Fridays, it will cut the cost of heating and air conditioning systems having to be run all day. An article titled, “A Case Study of the Four-Day School Week in Five South Dakota Prekindergarten-12 Public Schools,” printed in 2007, states, “significant savings come from shutting down heating and air condition systems on Thursday at noon and not turning them back on until Monday morning.”

Furthermore, by not having schooling on Fridays, it will cut transportation costs. Further support of this idea found in the same article states, “In the 1970’s, the four-day week was the answer to cutting transportation and energy costs during the energy crisis.”

Lastly, an article titled, “School Days, School Days, How to Make Budget Days,” states, “The move to four days will save the school about $18,000 on transportation and more substitute teachers.”

All in all, not having school on Fridays will improve the school’s budget, so money can be spent on other necessities.

Lastly, Weston County School District Number One should go to a four-day school week because the extra day off will improve teacher and student morale, and overall learning and teaching quality. When Friday approaches, teachers and students are tired from a long, stressful week. Having little time to catch up and no time to focus, they have little time for one-on-one teacher and student time. Having Fridays off will create more teacher to student learning. The article, “School Days, School Days, How to Make Budget Days,” states, “At the end of the week you aren’t frustrated with everybody. You are not so stressed and cramming everything in.”

Also, in the same article, it states, “Kids try harder. Their grade point averages have grown considerably during the first year with the Fridays-off calendar, and failing averages have fallen down 50 percent.” Having no school will improve overall grades throughout the school.

—Grace Coy