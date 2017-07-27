Four Corners Remains A Hoppin’ Stop

Bri Brasher NLJ Reporter

Although it boasts a population of only two, Four Corners still maintains a steady business. The Four Corners Country Inn Bed and Breakfast and RV Park, owned and operated by Hazel Johnson (age 82) and her daughter, Lori, entertains its fair share of guests and passers by each year.

Advertised as, “a quiet, clean, peaceful place for that special country living experience,” the Country Inn is located on the western side of the Black Hills at the Junction of U.S. Highway 85 and State Highway 585. The Country Inn sits near the site of the Canyon Springs station on the Cheyenne—Deadwood stage route.