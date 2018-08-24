Former elected officials decry lack of civility

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming hosted a dialogue between former state politicians focused on working together in today’s political climate.

The dialogue was part of the 25th anniversary of the founding of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming and the Ruckelshaus Institute, a division of the Haub School.

Former Republican U.S. Senator for Wyoming Al Simpson, former Democratic Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner came together to discuss the topic. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite moderated the discussion.

Launching right into it, the panelists criticized the current state of affairs and the lack of civility on a national stage. Simpson said discussion about civility goes well until someone mentions President Donald Trump or Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. Democratic Senator from California. Then, it all ends in chaos. He said it is extraordinary the news cycle seems to be a constant focus on the bosom of pornstar Stormy Daniels, who is alleged to have had an affair with Trump, Stormy Daniels’ bosom instead of important issues.

One part of the country that has not lost its civility is Wyoming, Turner said. The state should become the model for the rest of the country to follow in how people treat each other. Turner said people need to treat politics as less of a spectator’s sport, people need to get involved and the root of incivility comes from ignorance.

“Civility is the yeast of democracy,” Sullivan said.

Leadership requires both decency and civility, he said, and leadership on both sides of national politics have lost those traits. He said during his time as a Democratic governor in a very Republican state, he never had a problem with civility. There were disagreements, but both sides were able to come together to compromise.

“Trust was the coin of the realm,” Simpson said. “But it is severely tarnished now.”

Sullivan said people will try to use emotion, racism, fear or guilt to kill legislation, and the only way to wade through those attacks is with facts. Simpson said a person will be called everything in politics, but his detractors cannot let those attacks define them. At times, a person must fight back against the attacks.

Simpson said he has made a point of going to lunch with people who disagree with him. He talked about an encounter where he learned a lot from the experience. Sullivan said it is important to also bring people together to mend wounds. He spoke about his time in Ireland during the North Ireland Peace Talks and his experience with George Mitchell, where Mitchell was the U.S. special envoy to North Ireland during that time.

Sullivan said Mitchell was able to build trust with both sides of the conflict through open dialogue to bring them together. When they were able to bring both sides of the Irish conflict together at the White House, he said it was a huge moment, considering it was the first time they had been in the same room.

Sullivan criticized some of the candidates in the 2018 Republican primary race to be Wyoming’s next governor. He said it was wrong for them to claim it was a good thing they were not politicians. He said the moment a person put their name on the ballot, they become a politician.

Simpson said a person can’t hate politics and love democracy at the same time, as they are one and the same. During his time in politics, Sullivan said he had not met a truly bad person. He said he has met amazing people on both sides of the aisle, but they tend not to be in the news.

“Hate corrodes the container that it is carried in,” Simpson said. “Humor is the universal solvent against the abrasive elements of life.”

Turner called for greater involvement in politics from the entire population. He said it was a shame that Iraq had a higher voter turnout than the United States did. The electorate, he said, needs to take responsibility for the current state of affairs of national discourse, and voters need to become more engaged at all levels.