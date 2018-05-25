Former Dogie battles injuries

Hannah Gross

NLJ Correspondent

Hannah Cass, a 2016 Newcastle High School graduate, played her first year of college basketball for Black Hills State University last season, and ended the campaign by competing in the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

While injuries have hindered her somewhat and prevented her from playing in the 2016-17 season — her first at BHSU — Cass said that she was excited to be back this year and gained a substantial amount of playing time.

“I even got to start a few games, which was awesome!” Cass said, after explaining that this was her first year of playing basketball at BHSU because injuries had delayed her in the past. Unfortunately, she continues to be bit by the injury bug, and Cass said that injuries have been the hardest part of this season too. Luckily, she found ways to bounce back.