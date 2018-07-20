Former assistant coach sentenced on sexual abuse conviction

By Andrew D. Brosig

Torrington Telegram

Via Wyoming News Exchange

TORRINGTON – Michael Booth, the former Southeast High School assistant basketball coach who pleaded guilty in April to third degree sexual abuse of a minor in connection with a relationship with a 16-year-old former player, will spend as much as the next eight years of his life behind bars.

Booth was sentenced Wednesday by 8th District Court Judge Patrick Korell to not less than 31/2 years nor more than eight years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Goshen County Attorney Kenneth Brown had requested a sentence of four to eight years, while Booth’s attorney, Cole Sherard of Laramie, argued mitigating circumstances warranted a split sentence of just one year in the Goshen County Jail, followed by probation.

In imposing the sentence, Korell said Booth’s “removal from society” was warranted, and necessary, due to the nature of the crime.

“There should be punishment to this type of crime, because of the seriousness of the effect, the ripple effect, in the community,” Korell said. “You really did take advantage of your position (of authority as a coach), your personal desires, to sacrifice the last vestiges of this child’s youth.”

In addition to the prison term, with credit for time served, Korell imposed no fines, but did impose fees of $50 to the crime victim’s compensation fund, $75 for drug and alcohol screening and $35 in court costs.

Booth pleaded guilty in April following a March hearing to exclude his confession he had intercourse with the girl – referred to in court and in documents only as E.S. to protect her identity. Goshen County Sheriff’s investigators Rick Scott and Sgt. Kory Fleenor testified in March that Booth had confessed in October 2017 to the affair, which occurred in the spring of that year.

The defense claimed at the time the confession had been coerced and should be excluded. The court disagreed, leading to Booth changing his plea to guilty.

On Wednesday, Sherard called multiple witnesses – including Booth’s once-estranged wife Lindsy – to argue for a lighter sentence from the court. In Wyoming, sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Booth’s wife Lindsy, who told the court they were in the process of reconciliation after she filed for divorce last year, said there had been a build-up to the May 2017 events.

In his closing statements, Brown requested a sentence of four to eight years incarceration, describing E.S. as a “normal kid” who’s favorite course in school was English and who had a passion for basketball.

“In a small community, I hear people talk, others hear people talk,” Brown said. “It’s been said the defendant should be given a break because he confessed. But Mr. Booth always held that he was represented by counsel and his attorney told him to turn himself in.”

Brown characterized the numerous telephone conversations, text messages and other interactions by Booth as a “grooming period (to) make the victim more relaxed around him. Finally, in May, after sufficient grooming, Michael Booth took advantage of her, he said.

Arguing for leniency for his client, Sherard told the court Michael Booth “immediately” turned himself in to law enforcement and willingly confessed to having sex with E.S., despite his earlier arguments Booth’s confession was coerced and the six months between the affair and the confession.

Additionally, Sherard took to task law enforcement and the legal system, noting again what he called the coercive nature of the confession.

“This is not how a criminal case should get before the court or before the sheriff,” he said. “My client talked to an attorney in town, gave him confidential details. After my client provided confidential information, (the attorney) decided to go ahead and represent my client’s wife in divorce proceedings.

“This is not how it’s supposed to work,” Sherard said. “If you look at it this way, I’m not sure it ever would have come out. I’m not saying that to exonerate my clients. But, to me, it is a significant mitigating factor in this case.”

E.S. chose not to testify at the sentencing hearing, but she did submit a written statement, which was read into the court record by county Victim Assistance Director Donna Duncan. In the statement, E.S. said she “lost what was left of my childhood. It was taken from me.

“He took the respect I had for him as a coach and as an adult and treated it as if it were nothing,” E.S. said in her statement. “He took my youth for himself.”

Before Judge Korell imposed the sentence, Michael Booth addressed the court, apologizing to the victim and her family, saying he was prepared to accept responsibility for his actions.

“I know what I’ve done may be unforgivable, but I’m truly sorry,” Booth said. “I know I’ve been a disappointment to my family and the whole, entire community.”

Korell noted the sentence of 3.5 to 8 years in prison includes mandatory sex offender registry and the stigma of being a convicted felon. He also noted the impact of the case on Booth’s family, beyond whatever sentence the court could impose.