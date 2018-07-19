For Pete’s Sake!

ear Editor,

The seasons come and go, but Cowboys will ride on forever. Them rascals are a hardy, persistent bunch, and didn’t get this far by not bein’ clever.

Now Cowboys have many thing in common, and they’ve always come in many shapes, colors and sizes. They are born, I think with a sense of honor, But often aren’t real big on change and surprises.

Lately there’s been bunch of whining, by some folks in the politically correct crowd. A bunch who’ve never let their lack of knowledge, prevent therm from being quite loud.

Apparently the snowflakes filled up all their coloring books, and their supply of cocoa has become depleted. Now they’re demanding shutting down ICE and want the great U.W. icon deleted.

I’d like like to know if there’s any useful suggestions, for a replacement from this misguided bunch. Maybe the “Black Footed Ferrets” or the “Prairie Dogs,” or something lamer would be my best hunch.

Cowboy Joe and Pistol both represent, what it means to ride for the brand. But I guess I shouldn’t expect a brainwashed mind, to grasp what seems so easy for most to understand.

Now it’s the truth that life can be real though when you’re dumb, it’s also true that every Cowboy’s Life Matters. The world would for sure be a far better place, if we had a whole bunch more good white hatters!

—Jim Darlington