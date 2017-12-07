Food bank meets a big holiday need

Founded by Mimi Goode to put nourishment on the table for those in need and designated as a non-profit in 1992, BREAD Inc. continues to serve the Newcastle community throughout the year, and right now there is a special emphasis on the holiday season.

Elizabeth Goodart, Director of BREAD Inc. (Bringing Resources, Encouragement, Assistance, Direction), visited with the News Letter Journal about the local non-profits work over the Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas season.

BREAD Inc. is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office will extend its hours into Friday the week before Christmas.