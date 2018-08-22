Focused on making waves

Newcastle swimmers set lofty goals

The youth of last year’s Lady Dogie swim team may play to the squad’s favor this season, as head coach Doug Scribner returns most of his athletes. That includes sophomore Hannah Gross, who was conference champion in the backstroke and the 100 yard freestyle, and finished strong in those events at the State Meet as well.

“Hannah swam all spring and summer in club,” Scribner began. “She worked hard toward qualifying for the Western Zone meet, and she ended up qualifying for that in the 100 freestyle.”

The zone meet is the equivalent of a regional event and includes the top finishers at the state meets in Wyoming, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon and California. By qualifying, Gross represented Newcastle on the Wyoming team when they competed in Fresno, CA over the summer.