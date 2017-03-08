FOCUSed on advocacy

New director committed to supporting victims

FOCUS has placed its trust in a new director Stacie Hixie, and with 17 years of health care experience under her belt, she is well underway in her transition from helping others medically to advancing the support of victims in the community.

“We’ve already started. Our goal is really to be able to reach out to teens in the whole community and focus on the veterans and elderly who need help. We are here for victims of all crimes. We just want to show people we really do care,” the director said.

A relative newcomer to the area, Hixie and her husband moved to Upton six years ago from Saratoga. She worked at Weston County Health Services for five years— first at the Manor, then at special care unit, and finally at home health— before applying for the director position at FOCUS.