Flying high at UW

Abby Gray
NLJ Reporter
Through growing up in Colorado, moving to Upton, and finally settling in at the University of Wyoming, Morgan Simianer has known she wanted to spread her wings as a collegiate cheerleader for quite some time.
Simianer grew up in Colorado, where she participated in competitive cheerleading from ages six to 17. She was also on her high school cheer squad in Loveland, Colorado for two years before moving to Upton.
“It was a little different not having a cheer team in Upton. I’ve always been around cheer, and not having that was a slight challenge for me,” Simianer admitted.