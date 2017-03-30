Flag burning is a bad way to express yourself

Dear Editor,

When American citizens choose to desecrate the American flag, they have no respect for anything free and good. People should not burn the American flag.

It is disrespectful for our nation’s flag to be burned. When people post pictures on Facebook and Twitter of themselves burning the American flag, they should be punished for what they are doing.

In 1994, Robert Goldstein, in an article titled “The Flag is Not for Burning” in The Nation, states that people who burn the flag will be punished.

People who have no respect for the flag have no respect for themselves. When citizens of the United States decide to burn the flag for fun or in protest, that is showing that they have no respect for America’s flag or for themselves. Even though people may not be happy with how the country is going, that doesn’t mean they can burn the flag.

It is also disrespecting our troops and what they fought for in this country. When the soldiers fought in the Revolutionary War, they fought for the freedom of the people. These brave men gave their lives for liberty and freedom. Now, the flags are put over soldier’s coffins as a sign of respect. People are burning and ripping flags to shreds, and that is disrespecting those poor soldiers’ memories.

In 2001, an article by Michael Davidson stated that there was no law passed to keep the flag from being burned. There is no law against the flag being burned because it is, in a way, a freedom of expression. Most people who decide to burn the flag are doing so as a form of protest.

The government declared it a form of expression because of the First Amendment, and many people might disagree with this, but that is one way that people will protest.

—Emma Humes

(Ed. note: The preceding letter was written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any response to this letter to editor@newslj.com)