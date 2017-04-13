Five For Five

Dogies play a full slate last week

At just about the halfway mark of the season, the Dogie soccer team has added another win. After opening up with a win against Rawlins in March, the crew has been looking to add to the W column, and they were able to do so on Saturday when they notched a victory in the fifth game they’d played in as many days.

The Dogies started their frenzy of competition last Tuesday as they hosted the Torrington Trailblazers.

The Blazers came to town boasting the best record in the 3A East Conference at 7-2, and they have accumulated 21 points on the season compared to the next highest teams – Douglas and Lander – who each have nine.

“It was a good game, but they are a really solid team,” head coach Josh Peterson admitted. “I thought we held our own against them, and I felt pretty good about going into the half 0-0.”