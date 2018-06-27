First State Bank – Part IV

The Modern Era

Leonard Cash’s recounting of First State Bank’s history in Newcastle concludes with this week’s installment of the History on Main series. He continued with the timeline, by rounding out the year 1963.

Cash referenced records from July 11, 1963, in which a headline in the News Letter Journal announced an update at First State Bank. The headline read, “First State Bank Installs Time-Temperature Sign,” and the article said that the sign would operate 24 hours a day.

“The bank has installed the sign as a public service and pedestrians and motorists within two blocks of the bank can see the prevailing temperature and time from the sign.”