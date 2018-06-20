First State Bank Part III

Newcastle’s historic downtown district continues to accumulate stories of the past while also living and writing the tales of modern times. This week’s History on Main Series picks up where the News Letter Journal and historian Leonard Cash left off in the previous issue, detailing the timeline of First State Bank in Newcastle.

New construction finished on the old bank building in the late 1930s, though Cash has additional records to add to the decade. The exact 1930s date is unknown to Cash, but the News Letter Journal advertisement for First State Bank from the time period is quite interesting. The advertisement was titled “Who’s Who Today,” and the content of the ad reads, “Saturday, July 7th will be ROOSTER DAY in Newcastle. Bring in all the surplus roosters and profit thereby by a better grade of eggs. Unfertile eggs keep longest.” Below a graphic of a chicken, the ad continues with the slogan “WHY DO THE SUCCESSFUL USE BANKS?” followed by “Merely because it is to their advantage to do so. If men who are successful think banks are useful — and they all do — wouldn’t it be reasonable to suppose they can be helpful to all classes? Couldn’t you use us?” First State Bank of Newcastle, Wyoming “There Is No Substitute For Safety.”