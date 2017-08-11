Fire Pit Ordinance

The Newcastle City Council has approved an ordinance providing residents with guidance for using fire pits in the city limits. The ordinance was approved on first reading on July 17 and will become effective upon third reading.

Fire pits were first discussed June 19 when Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Austin Baker asked the city to consider an ordinance.

“We should put an ordinance in place. Make it set in stone. It puts the liability on the landowner,” said Baker, adding that he had a sample ordinance for the council and City Attorney Jim Peck to review.

The council decided at the July 17 meeting that violation of the ordinance will get the offender a fine of $100 plus court costs.