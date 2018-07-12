Fire near Worland up to 42,000 acres, mostly contained

By Karla Pomeroy

Northern Wyoming Daily News

Via Wyoming News Exchange

WORLAND — The Terek Fire northeast of Worland increased to 85 percent contained, according to Bureau of Land Management public affairs officer Laura Lozier.

Lozier said more accurate mapping of the Terek Fire showed approximately 42,400 acres burned. Wednesday morning, the BLM had estimated 44,000 acres.

Operations continued throughout Tuesday night focusing on any hot spots along the fire perimeter. Cooler temperatures were expected Wednesday with light wind and partly cloudy conditions occurring later in the day over the fire area. It was hoped that the cooler temperatures would help decrease fire activity.

Fire crews will continue to secure the perimeter and increase containment as well as begin mop up operations, according to Lozier.

According to the BLM map there are few “uncontrolled perimeter areas,” and Lozier said those are areas that fire crews have not reached yet during the mop-up phase

Over 120 federal, state and county firefighters were still assigned to the fire on Wednesday, as well as four single engine air tankers, two heavy air tankers, one type 1 helicopter, one type 3 helicopter, and two air attack platforms. Initial attack resources continue to respond to any additional small fires in the area caused by afternoon thunderstorms.

Lozier said the BLM appreciates the support of the firefighters from the communities and area businesses including food and drinks.

Wyoming Highway 31, which was closed earlier in the week, opened Tuesday night. There continues to be a no fly zone in the area with aerial operations still ongoing. Residents are asked to refrain from flying drones in the area.

The fire is located northeast of Worland in Washakie and Big Horn counties, north of U.S. Highway 16 and south of WYO 31 mostly.

It was originally three smaller lightning-caused fires which burned together.

BLM, private and state land have been affected, with more 33,000 acres of sage and grass burned on BLM land. The smallest portion of the fire has been on private land.

The Terek Fire was reported on Sunday night to the Cody Dispatch Center at 11:02 p.m., but Washakie County fire crews were originally dispatched about 10:30 p.m.