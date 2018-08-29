Fire near Wheatland tops 18,800 acres

By Laura London

Platte County Record-Times

Via Wyoming News Exchange

WHEATLAND — The Britania Fire burning about 15 miles west of Wheatland grew to 18,800 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to a news release issued by Platte County Emergency Management.

The fire had been just over 13,000 acres Monday.

Shifting winds and rugged terrain hamper the firefighters. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a red flag warning Monday afternoon advising low humidity and strong winds.

About 150-200 firefighters were on the scene Tuesday, including one crew from Florida, with more expected later in the day.

Some structures have been lost, including at least one residence presumed lost as of Tuesday. Confirmation was difficult as firefighters have not been able to get to some areas because of the fire and the terrain.

Community response has been overwhelming. A call for donations of water and Gatorade resulted in a tremendous outpouring from businesses and individuals. These donations will help the firefighters do their job. Donations are accepted at the 4-H building on the Platte County Fairgrounds in Wheatland.

Pat Kondas, incident spokeswoman for Platte County Emergency Management, said Tuesday that Emergency Management is not discouraging donations, although they are “kind of overwhelmed” by local generosity.

“We’re running out of room, is our problem,” Kondas said. “But all this we’ll be moving out in the next day or two … We’re really, really grateful. All this will be going up the mountain. It’s all going to get used.”

Kondas said they had to resort to storing some of the bottled water outside until it could be transported to hardworking firefighters.

Kondas, who also serves as spokeswoman for Red Cross Wyoming, said the Red Cross is not yet involved with this incident, but the organization is ready to help.

“We’re prepared, if they need shelters,” she said.