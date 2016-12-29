Fire claims Upton motel

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Fire fighters responded to a blaze at Upton’s only hotel on Monday night after a reported explosion at the structure, and officials reported on Tuesday morning that all of the occupants made it safely out of the building before it was completely engulfed in flames.
According to Upton Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Strong, early in the morning on December 27, the department was paged to respond to “an explosion at the Weston Inn Motel.” The Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department and Weston County Fire Protection District were called for mutual aid immediately.
“Upon arrival of the command unit the structure was fully involved in flames. All occupants were accounted for and safe,” stated a press release issued by Tiffony Riehemann, the Weston County Fire Protection District’s Public Information Officer.