Festival lends a Helping Hand

The Helping Hands Foundation of Weston County was one of five recipients of money raised at this year’s Festival of Trees. Last year, Helping Hands gave to 60 local residents, and the organization has already helped 50 this year as of Dec. 1. The Festival of Trees money will greatly benefit the goals of the organization in that Helping Hands currently gives about $400 to each chosen applicant.

“We’ll use it (the Festival of Tress money) to help more people! That just gives us more ability,” expressed Helping Hands Vice President, Marilyn Wright.