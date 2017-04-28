Feds charge alleged counterfeiters

Police arrest two men in Osage after funny money makes the rounds

It didn’t take long for local law enforcement to identify and apprehend a pair of men suspected of passing counterfeit currency in Newcastle earlier this month, and both men will be facing federal charges as a result of evidence obtained when arrest and search warrants were executed in Osage less than a week after the counterfeit bills were reported.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on 793 Sackett Avenue in Osage on April 11 after the manager of the Maverick store in Newcastle, Jessica Grummons, reported that two male individuals attempted to use a counterfeit $100 federal reserve note at the store the previous week. A counterfeit $10 bill was apparently used by the same men at the Cap n’ Bottle store in Newcastle. The reports of counterfeit bills were received by the Newcastle Police Department on April 5 and 6.