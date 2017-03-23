FBLA sends 12 to Nationals

The Newcastle Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter competed in the State Leadership Conference last Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne and returned home with a record 12 national qualifiers.

The conference consists of two days of competition in a variety of events, with the top 10 kids in each advancing to finals. The top four finalists at the end of competition advance to the National Leadership Conference, which is being held in Anaheim, California at the end of June through the beginning of July.

“The weekend was awesome,” exclaimed advisor Alysha Engle. “We took 21 kids and they competed in everything from project and team events to individual categories, and they just did great!”