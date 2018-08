Three people are dead after an accident on Sunday, July 22, at roughly 4:25 p.m. according to Sgt. Kyle McKay of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 18 in Niobrara County, with the closest town being Newcastle.

McKay reported that the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the incident and driver inattention is being investigated as the cause of the wreck. The wreck involved two vehicles in a head-on collision.