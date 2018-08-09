Fall sports gear up

Get those goggles out and those cleats and tennies laced up, because the start of the 2018 fall sports’ season is about to begin.

On Monday, August 13, Dogie football, volleyball, cross country and girls’ swimming will begin preparing for their respective opening weekend competitions.

In order to be eligible to participate in practice on Monday morning, all athletes must have completed their physical, and given the WHSAA requirement of the completion of 10 practices prior to competing, missing a day of practice due to not having had a physical could result in sitting on the sidelines for the first game or meet.