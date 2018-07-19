1938–Jan. 18, 2018

Fairy Inez (Chittim) Sanders died Jan. 18, 2018, surrounded by her son, Justin, grandkids, Crystal, Shannon, her brother, James, and her angels, Deann, and Elizabeth. She had suffered a stroke in April of 2014.

She was born 1938 in Sundance, Wyo., to James and Selma Chittim, the second daughter of a three-girl and one-son family. She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1955. After graduating she went to cosmetology college in Denver, Colo. — the same college her mother, Selma, attended in the early 1930s. After graduating from college she went to work in the beauty salon business in Denver. She met Larry Hunter in Denver; he had joined the Navy and they were married in Denver, then moved to San Diego. To this union four children were born: Kerry, Larry, Anita, and Justin.

Fairy (known as Faye) had a beauty shop in Newcastle for many years, of which she thoroughly enjoyed. She wanted to change due to medical reasons, so she decided to move to Texas. She was joined in the journey by her children. Being a picture-taking person, she started working at a film processing facility, then moved on to an administrative position at the state mental hospital in Terrell. After retiring from the hospital, she enjoyed her acres of land with her horses, chickens, dogs, and cats. She always enjoyed the little people of the family.

She had a stroke in 2014 and never recovered to a point that her family was hoping for, staying in a nursing home, first in Wills Point, then later in Town East, Mesquite, Texas, a far better facilty than she was in previously. She would be visited by her two angels almost every day in Mesquite, her niece, Deann Chittim, and her grandniece, Elizabeth Chittim.

Her family said, “These two ladies were her angels, making her life so much better than in the previous nursing home, filling her heart with joy. Our family cannot thank them enough for taking their time to share with Fairy in a manner that was superb. She was tough as nails, but had some rough times.

She had 10 grandkids and 26 great-grandkids. She loved her babies, along with photography, researching family heritage, and her animals. We will miss her dearly. Thanks to all who went to see her, called her, or sent a card. Love you and share your memories about Fairy.”

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her oldest son, Kerry; her older sister, Selma Jane (Dolly); and her younger sister, Lillian.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita in Hudson, Colo.; her sons, Larry and Justin, both in Texas; 10 grandkids; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brother, James, in Colorado, along with 12 nephews and nieces spread out over the U.S.A.

A few hours to remember and honor Fairy will be held in Newcastle, Wyo., at the Newcastle Lodge and Convention Center of Newcastle on Aug. 3, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Please come to meet the family, and to enjoy some refreshments and conversation.