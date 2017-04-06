Exposing children to smoke should be a crime

Dear Editor,

“Only a fool would put his/her lips at the other end of a fire.”

—messages.com

Exposure to smoking should be prohibited to anyone under the age of 16.

To start off, health is a key factor with secondhand smoking. Secondhand smoking is when one is simply exposed to the smoke, often from a cigarette, cigar etc. Drastic changes in health with one’s exposure to smoking are common.

For example, a 2011 article, “Worldwide Burden of Disease From Exposure to Secondhand Smoke, Retrospective Analysis of Data From 192 Countries,” enhanced the different types of problems that come with inhaling the smoke indirectly. This data was collected worldwide in 2004, and 379,000 deaths were caused from ischemic heart disease. This was not the only common affect, but respiratory infections, asthma, and lung cancer were also found common in secondhand smokers. Sixty-one percent of diseases worldwide that were caused by secondhand smoking were found in children.

All in all, health is a huge concern for anyone, but exposing children at a young age to smoke increases their chances at a shorter life.

Another reason why secondhand smoking should be prohibited for children under the age of 16 is because of the results of their behavior. Secondhand smoking leads to depression and the inability to adapt to different social environments. An article titled “Environmental Tobacco Smoke Linked to Behavior Problems in Children and Pre- teens” stated, “The greater the exposure to tobacco smoke, the greater the problems these children had, said Dr. Yolton. Behavior problems in children have increased from seven to 18 percent over the last 20 years for reasons poorly understood. Exposure to environmental tobacco smoke is increasingly recognized as a risk factor for children behavior problems.”

One might argue that a child has control of their actions, but they may not understand the effect on a child physically. Most often, when a child is exposed to smoke for a long period of time they begin to develop a scent that is unpleasant to a non-smoker/ non-exposed. This will affect their social life, and the child cannot control this factor. Behavior issues can be affected by the proximity to smoke.

Finally, the expense of cigarettes is clearly an effect that can be used for better purposes. Cigarettes are pricey depending on the brand and where they are purchased. An article titled “The Price of Smoking,” published in 2000, emphasizes the costs of cigarettes. In the United states, an average pack of cigarettes costs $2.50. By smoking a pack per day, $900 will be spent per year. In Canada, a pack is on average four dollars, and per year a pack a day is $1,460.

This amount of money could have a better purpose. Although adults deserve to spend money on them, there should be restraints on their bad habits. Money that could be saved for college would help the child in the long run, or it could be used for purchasing food, clothing and books for school necessities. However, keeping that extra money or savings will help the whole family in the long run.

In conclusion, parents should have an escape, but if the escape is at the expense at the family’s health, behavior, and value then it is not worth it.

Every time a cigarette is lit, it illustrates that no one’s life is worth living. Prohibiting the exposure to smoke under the age of 16 is an important topic that should be consider by all.

Health, behavior and expense are dependable and responsible reasons to take action.

—Shelby Davis

(Ed. note: The preceding letter was written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any response to this letter to editor@newslj.com)